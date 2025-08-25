Braves visit the Marlins to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (59-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-69, third in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (59-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-69, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (5-11, 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -126, Marlins +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series.

Miami has a 61-69 record overall and a 30-35 record in home games. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .394.

Atlanta has a 26-38 record in road games and a 59-71 record overall. The Braves have a 33-55 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 20 home runs while slugging .414. Michael Harris II is 14 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 7-3, .275 batting average, 5.30 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (calf), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.