Braves release veteran right-hander Erick Fedde and place left-hander Aaron Bummer on IL

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves released veteran right-hander Erick Fedde on Sunday, less than one month after he was acquired from St. Louis.

The Braves acquired Fedde, 32, and cash from the Cardinals on July 27 for cash or a player to be named later. In five games, including four starts, with Atlanta, Fedde was 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA. Overall in 25 games with St. Louis and Atlanta, Fedde is 4-12 with a 5.76 ERA.

The Braves recalled right-handers Wander Suero and Hunter Stratton before Sunday’s game against the New York Mets and placed left-hander Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Bummer is 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 42 games.

