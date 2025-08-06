Braves host the Brewers on 4-game home slide

Milwaukee Brewers (69-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-65, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15…

Milwaukee Brewers (69-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-65, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (8-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -137, Brewers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to break their four-game home skid with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta has a 26-28 record in home games and a 47-65 record overall. The Braves have a 35-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 69-44 record overall and a 33-24 record on the road. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Braves. Eli White is 10 for 31 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 20 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 17 for 40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .318 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.