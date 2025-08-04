Braves begin 3-game series at home against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (67-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-63, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:15…

Milwaukee Brewers (67-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-63, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (10-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Braves: Erick Fedde (3-11, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Braves +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 26-26 record in home games and a 47-63 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Milwaukee has a 67-44 record overall and a 31-24 record in road games. The Brewers have the highest team batting average in the NL at .257.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 27 doubles and 18 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 19 for 41 with three doubles, three triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 20 doubles, eight home runs and 49 RBIs for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 16 for 40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .334 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

