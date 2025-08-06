Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum drive the Rays’ 7-run 4th inning in a 7-3 victory over the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and Jake Mangum had a two-run single during the Tampa…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and Jake Mangum had a two-run single during the Tampa Bay Rays’ seven-run fourth inning in a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz scored a run and drove in another during the decisive inning in Tampa Bay’s third win in 13 games.

Ryan Pepiot (7-9) yielded five hits and two earned runs while pitching into the sixth inning for Tampa Bay, snapping his five-start winless streak.

Jo Adell homered and drove in all three runs for the Angels, who dropped to 6-6 on their 13-game homestand.

Los Angeles’ José Soriano (7-9) threw three hitless innings before the Rays demolished him in the fourth.

After Díaz led off with the Rays’ first hit, Lowe followed with his 20th homer on a 411-foot shot to center. Four of Tampa Bay’s next five batters got hits, and Díaz added an RBI grounder in his second at-bat.

Adell hit a two-run shot for his 23rd homer in the fifth, and he added an RBI single in the sixth.

Key moment

The Angels’ fifth inning could have been much bigger, but Logan O’Hoppe was thrown out at home while trying to score from first on Christian Moore’s double before Oswald Peraza got doubled off first on Bryce Teodosio’s sharp lineout to Lowe.

Key stat

Lowe has 20 homers in three straight seasons and four of his last five.

Up next

Tyler Anderson (2-7, 4.49 ERA) attempts to end his 18-start winless streak for Los Angeles in the series finale against Shane Baz (8-8, 4.79 ERA), who has lost five consecutive starts for Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.