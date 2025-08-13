Bournemouth signs Diakite to bolster defense after $200M of sales

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth bolstered its creaking defense by signing center back Bafodé Diakité from Lille on Wednesday in…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth bolstered its creaking defense by signing center back Bafodé Diakité from Lille on Wednesday in a deal worth up to a reported 40 million euros ($55 million).

Bournemouth has sold almost its entire first-choice backline over the offseason — center backs Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi and left back Milos Kerkez, as well as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga — to generate around $200 million.

The 24-year-old Diakité previously played for Toulouse and featured 107 times for Lille in all competitions.

He could make his debut for Bournemouth at Liverpool on Friday in the opening game of the Premier League season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.