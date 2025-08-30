Bologna beats big-spending Como as Atalanta struggles without Gasperini

ROME (AP) — Italian Cup winner Bologna bounced back from an opening defeat by beating big-spending Como 1-0 in Serie…

ROME (AP) — Italian Cup winner Bologna bounced back from an opening defeat by beating big-spending Como 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Riccardo Orsolini scored near the hour mark with a deflected shot after also threatening early on.

Bologna, which lost its opener at Roma, earned its first points of the season. For Como, it was a setback after impressing in a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Owned by Indonesian tobacco billionaire brothers Robert Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono, Como has spent 104 million euros ($121 million) in the current transfer market — the fifth most in the league.

Bologna was without Ciro Immobile, the four-time Serie A scoring leader it recently signed, who is out for an estimated two months after injuring his right leg last weekend.

Atalanta struggles without Gasperini

With coach Gian Piero Gasperini having departed for Roma after a nine-year tenure, Atalanta again struggled in a 1-1 draw at Parma.

Mario Pasalic put Atalanta ahead with a long shot in the 79th but newly signed Patrick Cutrone came off the bench to equalize on debut for Parma six minutes later by tapping in a rebound.

Atalanta, which also drew its opener against promoted Pisa, has two points under new coach Ivan Juric. Parma, which lost its opener at Juventus, has one point.

Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca lobbed a shot off the post in the first half.

Later, defending champion Napoli was hosting Cagliari and Roma was playing at promoted Pisa.

