Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Sunday
At Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72
Final Round
|Steve Allan
|68-68-65—201
|Stewart Cink
|68-64-70—202
|Darren Clarke
|67-70-66—203
|Ernie Els
|68-69-66—203
|Alex Cejka
|67-70-67—204
|Matt Gogel
|65-71-69—205
|Ken Duke
|69-71-67—207
|David Duval
|67-71-69—207
|Brandt Jobe
|67-72-68—207
|Justin Leonard
|68-70-69—207
|Tim Petrovic
|71-69-67—207
|Angel Cabrera
|68-71-69—208
|Fredrik Jacobson
|67-70-71—208
|Steven Alker
|67-68-74—209
|Stephen Ames
|70-70-69—209
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|69-69-71—209
|Brendan Jones
|69-73-67—209
|Soren Kjeldsen
|71-67-71—209
|Y.E. Yang
|76-64-69—209
|Doug Barron
|70-70-70—210
|Paul Goydos
|66-69-75—210
|Vijay Singh
|67-72-71—210
|Boo Weekley
|68-72-70—210
|Harrison Frazar
|71-72-68—211
|Jerry Kelly
|65-71-75—211
|Felipe Aguilar
|69-72-71—212
|J.J. Henry
|69-72-71—212
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-71-69—212
|Mark Wilson
|70-73-69—212
|Stuart Appleby
|69-73-71—213
|K.J. Choi
|71-73-69—213
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|70-71-72—213
|Paul Stankowski
|71-71-71—213
|Kevin Sutherland
|74-68-71—213
|Mario Tiziani
|68-73-72—213
|Michael Wright
|71-73-69—213
|Shane Bertsch
|74-68-72—214
|David Bransdon
|72-74-68—214
|Keith Horne
|72-72-70—214
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-74-69—214
|Dicky Pride
|68-71-75—214
|Kirk Triplett
|69-73-72—214
|Scott Dunlap
|73-74-68—215
|Mike Weir
|70-74-71—215
|John Rollins
|68-75-73—216
|David Toms
|79-71-66—216
|Notah Begay
|73-74-70—217
|Fred Couples
|73-69-75—217
|John Huston
|71-70-76—217
|Charlie Wi
|71-75-71—217
|Jeff Gove
|74-73-71—218
|Tim Herron
|70-74-74—218
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-72-73—218
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|74-75-70—219
|Brian Gay
|76-74-69—219
|Jeff Maggert
|75-75-69—219
|Rocco Mediate
|77-75-67—219
|Mark Walker
|69-74-76—219
|Steve Jones
|69-77-74—220
|Scott Parel
|77-71-72—220
|Scott Verplank
|68-76-76—220
|Gordon Burns
|75-72-74—221
|Richard Green
|71-71-79—221
|Robert Karlsson
|73-73-75—221
|Michael Allen
|73-79-70—222
|Scott McCarron
|73-77-72—222
|Rod Pampling
|70-76-76—222
|Bo Van Pelt
|72-73-77—222
|Chad Campbell
|72-75-76—223
|Chris DiMarco
|78-71-74—223
|Steve Flesch
|77-76-71—224
|Mark Hensby
|77-74-73—224
|Tom Pernice
|77-73-76—226
|John Senden
|73-76-77—226
|Woody Austin
|73-80-75—228
|Brad Adamonis
|76-74-81—231
|Fred Funk
|75-80-WD
|Greg Chalmers
|69-71-DQ
