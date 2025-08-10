Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 10, 2025, 7:09 PM

Sunday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Allan 68-68-65—201
Stewart Cink 68-64-70—202
Darren Clarke 67-70-66—203
Ernie Els 68-69-66—203
Alex Cejka 67-70-67—204
Matt Gogel 65-71-69—205
Ken Duke 69-71-67—207
David Duval 67-71-69—207
Brandt Jobe 67-72-68—207
Justin Leonard 68-70-69—207
Tim Petrovic 71-69-67—207
Angel Cabrera 68-71-69—208
Fredrik Jacobson 67-70-71—208
Steven Alker 67-68-74—209
Stephen Ames 70-70-69—209
Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-69-71—209
Brendan Jones 69-73-67—209
Soren Kjeldsen 71-67-71—209
Y.E. Yang 76-64-69—209
Doug Barron 70-70-70—210
Paul Goydos 66-69-75—210
Vijay Singh 67-72-71—210
Boo Weekley 68-72-70—210
Harrison Frazar 71-72-68—211
Jerry Kelly 65-71-75—211
Felipe Aguilar 69-72-71—212
J.J. Henry 69-72-71—212
Ken Tanigawa 72-71-69—212
Mark Wilson 70-73-69—212
Stuart Appleby 69-73-71—213
K.J. Choi 71-73-69—213
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-71-72—213
Paul Stankowski 71-71-71—213
Kevin Sutherland 74-68-71—213
Mario Tiziani 68-73-72—213
Michael Wright 71-73-69—213
Shane Bertsch 74-68-72—214
David Bransdon 72-74-68—214
Keith Horne 72-72-70—214
Timothy O’Neal 71-74-69—214
Dicky Pride 68-71-75—214
Kirk Triplett 69-73-72—214
Scott Dunlap 73-74-68—215
Mike Weir 70-74-71—215
John Rollins 68-75-73—216
David Toms 79-71-66—216
Notah Begay 73-74-70—217
Fred Couples 73-69-75—217
John Huston 71-70-76—217
Charlie Wi 71-75-71—217
Jeff Gove 74-73-71—218
Tim Herron 70-74-74—218
Duffy Waldorf 73-72-73—218
Hiroyuki Fujita 74-75-70—219
Brian Gay 76-74-69—219
Jeff Maggert 75-75-69—219
Rocco Mediate 77-75-67—219
Mark Walker 69-74-76—219
Steve Jones 69-77-74—220
Scott Parel 77-71-72—220
Scott Verplank 68-76-76—220
Gordon Burns 75-72-74—221
Richard Green 71-71-79—221
Robert Karlsson 73-73-75—221
Michael Allen 73-79-70—222
Scott McCarron 73-77-72—222
Rod Pampling 70-76-76—222
Bo Van Pelt 72-73-77—222
Chad Campbell 72-75-76—223
Chris DiMarco 78-71-74—223
Steve Flesch 77-76-71—224
Mark Hensby 77-74-73—224
Tom Pernice 77-73-76—226
John Senden 73-76-77—226
Woody Austin 73-80-75—228
Brad Adamonis 76-74-81—231
Fred Funk 75-80-WD
Greg Chalmers 69-71-DQ

