Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Sunday At Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Purse: $2.3 million Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72 Final Round Steve Allan 68-68-65—201 Stewart Cink…

Sunday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Allan 68-68-65—201 Stewart Cink 68-64-70—202 Darren Clarke 67-70-66—203 Ernie Els 68-69-66—203 Alex Cejka 67-70-67—204 Matt Gogel 65-71-69—205 Ken Duke 69-71-67—207 David Duval 67-71-69—207 Brandt Jobe 67-72-68—207 Justin Leonard 68-70-69—207 Tim Petrovic 71-69-67—207 Angel Cabrera 68-71-69—208 Fredrik Jacobson 67-70-71—208 Steven Alker 67-68-74—209 Stephen Ames 70-70-69—209 Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-69-71—209 Brendan Jones 69-73-67—209 Soren Kjeldsen 71-67-71—209 Y.E. Yang 76-64-69—209 Doug Barron 70-70-70—210 Paul Goydos 66-69-75—210 Vijay Singh 67-72-71—210 Boo Weekley 68-72-70—210 Harrison Frazar 71-72-68—211 Jerry Kelly 65-71-75—211 Felipe Aguilar 69-72-71—212 J.J. Henry 69-72-71—212 Ken Tanigawa 72-71-69—212 Mark Wilson 70-73-69—212 Stuart Appleby 69-73-71—213 K.J. Choi 71-73-69—213 Ricardo Gonzalez 70-71-72—213 Paul Stankowski 71-71-71—213 Kevin Sutherland 74-68-71—213 Mario Tiziani 68-73-72—213 Michael Wright 71-73-69—213 Shane Bertsch 74-68-72—214 David Bransdon 72-74-68—214 Keith Horne 72-72-70—214 Timothy O’Neal 71-74-69—214 Dicky Pride 68-71-75—214 Kirk Triplett 69-73-72—214 Scott Dunlap 73-74-68—215 Mike Weir 70-74-71—215 John Rollins 68-75-73—216 David Toms 79-71-66—216 Notah Begay 73-74-70—217 Fred Couples 73-69-75—217 John Huston 71-70-76—217 Charlie Wi 71-75-71—217 Jeff Gove 74-73-71—218 Tim Herron 70-74-74—218 Duffy Waldorf 73-72-73—218 Hiroyuki Fujita 74-75-70—219 Brian Gay 76-74-69—219 Jeff Maggert 75-75-69—219 Rocco Mediate 77-75-67—219 Mark Walker 69-74-76—219 Steve Jones 69-77-74—220 Scott Parel 77-71-72—220 Scott Verplank 68-76-76—220 Gordon Burns 75-72-74—221 Richard Green 71-71-79—221 Robert Karlsson 73-73-75—221 Michael Allen 73-79-70—222 Scott McCarron 73-77-72—222 Rod Pampling 70-76-76—222 Bo Van Pelt 72-73-77—222 Chad Campbell 72-75-76—223 Chris DiMarco 78-71-74—223 Steve Flesch 77-76-71—224 Mark Hensby 77-74-73—224 Tom Pernice 77-73-76—226 John Senden 73-76-77—226 Woody Austin 73-80-75—228 Brad Adamonis 76-74-81—231 Fred Funk 75-80-WD Greg Chalmers 69-71-DQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.