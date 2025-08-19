Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to have MRI on hamstring after leaving game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Monday night’s 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh in the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Monday night’s 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh in the fifth inning with hamstring tightness following a pair of stellar defensive plays.

Guerrero did the splits twice at first to snag tosses from teammates, the last a pretty pick off a long throw by shortstop Bo Bichette to retire Jared Triolo to end the third. Guerrero returned to play the field in the fourth before being replaced by Ty France when his turn in the batting order came around in the top of the fifth.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Guerrero was doing “all right,” but that an MRI was scheduled to get a clearer look at things.

“It was after that stretch, obviously,” Schneider said. “At this time of year, everyone is kind of grinding a little bit, and that just irritated his hammy. It’s just tightness.”

Schneider said Guerrero wanted to go out for the fourth inning to get a feel on how hurt he might be. Rather than risk aggravating it, he was pulled in the fifth.

“I trust him, and he knows himself really well,” Schneider said. “We can’t afford to lose him for an extended period of time, so it was partially precautionary, too. Hopefully, he’s good to go in the next day or two. He’s obviously really important to our lineup.”

Guerrero is hitting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs this season for first-place Toronto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.