Blue Jays RHP Yimi García out for the season, needs surgery on sore elbow

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García will miss the rest of the season because he needs surgery on his sore elbow, manager John Schneider said Friday.

The news was better for slugger Anthony Santander, who took batting practice with the team Friday. The veteran switch hitter hasn’t played since May 29 because of a sore left shoulder.

García went 1-2 in 22 games with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in seven chances. He struck out 25 batters in 21 innings in the first year of a two-year, $15 million contract.

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays last offseason. He hit .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 50 games before landing on the injured list May 30.

Schneider said Santander did hitting, running and fielding drills Friday and will do the same Saturday and Sunday. Santander is expected to accompany the Blue Jays on their upcoming trip to Cincinnati and could start a minor league rehab assignment after that series.

