Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (75-54, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (60-68, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (6-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -140, Marlins +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

The Marlins are 60-68 overall and 29-34 in home games. The Marlins are 49-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Blue Jays are 75-54 overall and 33-33 in road games. The Blue Jays have gone 60-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 51 extra base hits (30 doubles and 21 home runs). Alejandro Kirk is 8 for 33 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: day-to-day (illness), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.