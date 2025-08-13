Big 12 becomes final Power Four conference to start issuing player availability reports

The Big 12 will release player availability reports for football and men’s and women’s basketball before all conference games, the…

The Big 12 will release player availability reports for football and men’s and women’s basketball before all conference games, the conference announced Wednesday.

Beginning this season, Big 12 football teams will submit daily injury and player availability reports starting three days before each conference game. Players will be designated as available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

Men’s and women’s basketball teams will submit reports the night before conference games, listing players as either available, game-time decision or out. Final reports are due 90 minutes before the start of each game.

The other Power Four conferences already issue availability reports. The Big Ten introduced the reports for football and men’s and women’s basketball in 2023. The Southeastern Conference followed suit in 2024, and the Atlantic Coast Conference began issuing the reports in July, including baseball on the list of participating sports.

The moves by the conferences are intended in part to curtail harassment of athletes by bettors seeking information about injuries or availability.

The Big 12 will release reports on the conference website.

