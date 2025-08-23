BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 College Football, MLB Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up and start winning with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. There are tons of options to choose from in college football and MLB this weekend. Click here to activate these sign-up bonuses.







Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. Players in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet on college football, MLB or any other game.

BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the stakes for players with these offers. Sign up, grab a welcome bonus and check out all the other ways to win in the app.

Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Win $150 Bonus or $1.5K Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos College Football Odds Boost Token, Daily Boosts, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On August 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, there are two different offers on the table at BetMGM Sportsbook. New users in select states can start with the 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Players in any other location will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. BetMGM Sportsbook will match any losses with five bonus bets.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Follow the step-by-step guide below to activate either offer:

Click here to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP150.

to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP150. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

Players in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet on college football or any other game.

Any losses on that initial wager will be offset by five bonus bets that match the original stake.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

New players should take advantage of these welcome bonuses first and foremost, but don’t forget about the other ways to win on BetMGM Sportsbook. Keep an eye out for different odds boosts and no sweat bets during football season.

College football fans can grab an odds boost token on any of the five college football games on Saturday. There is no shortage of options available for players and right now is one of the best times to sign up. Don’t miss out on all the ways to win big.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.