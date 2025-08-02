Bayern Munich midfielder Pavlovic fractures eye socket ahead of the new season

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic’s bad luck with injuries and illness seems to have struck again. The…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic’s bad luck with injuries and illness seems to have struck again.

The German champion said Saturday that Pavlovic has undergone surgery after fracturing his eye socket in a team training session Friday.

Bayern didn’t say exactly how the injury happened or how long Pavlovic would be out, just that he “is facing a spell on the sidelines.”

The 21-year-old Pavlovic is considered one of world soccer’s best young defensive midfielders but has already racked up a list of absences for sometimes-unusual injuries and illness.

Pavlovic struggled with tonsillitis in his breakthrough 2023-24 season and was ruled out of Germany’s team for Euro 2024 with illness. Last season, he had spells out with a collarbone fracture and glandular fever.

Bayern’s season starts Aug. 16 against Stuttgart in the German Super Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.