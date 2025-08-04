Bayer Leverkusen extends Patrik Schick’s contract until 2030

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has extended a contract for Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick until 2030, the German…

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has extended a contract for Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick until 2030, the German Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Schick’s original deal was to expire in 2027.

The announcement came after a string of key players left the club this off-season.

They include midfielder Granit Xhaka, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, right back Jeremie Frimpong and defender Jonathan Tah — all crucial to Leverkusen’s league and cup double in 2024. Also, coach Xabi Alonso departed for Real Madrid.

Schick was Leverkusen’s top scorer last season with 27 goals in 45 games and scored a total of 64 goals in the Bundesliga for the club since his arrival in 2020.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who was appointed in May to replace Alonso, is faced with a big rebuild due to the departures.

Leverkusen’s off-season spending so far has gone on American attacking midfielder Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven and former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, while the club’s also signed Brentford’s highly-rated goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

“Bayer 04 is working hard to assemble a top team for the future,” Schick said. “I firmly believe that we will continue to play a significant role in the Bundesliga and in Europe.”

