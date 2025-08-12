All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|69
|50
|.580
|—
|Boston
|65
|55
|.542
|4½
|New York
|63
|56
|.529
|6
|Tampa Bay
|58
|62
|.483
|11½
|Baltimore
|53
|65
|.449
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|69
|51
|.575
|—
|Cleveland
|61
|56
|.521
|6½
|Kansas City
|59
|60
|.496
|9½
|Minnesota
|56
|62
|.475
|12
|Chicago
|43
|76
|.361
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|52
|.563
|—
|Seattle
|66
|53
|.555
|1
|Texas
|61
|59
|.508
|6½
|Los Angeles
|57
|62
|.479
|10
|Athletics
|53
|68
|.438
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|New York
|63
|55
|.534
|6
|Miami
|57
|61
|.483
|12
|Atlanta
|51
|67
|.432
|18
|Washington
|47
|71
|.398
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|44
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|67
|50
|.573
|6½
|Cincinnati
|62
|58
|.517
|13
|St. Louis
|61
|59
|.508
|14
|Pittsburgh
|51
|69
|.425
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|68
|51
|.571
|—
|San Diego
|67
|52
|.563
|1
|San Francisco
|59
|60
|.496
|9
|Arizona
|57
|62
|.479
|11
|Colorado
|30
|88
|.254
|37½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Houston 7, Boston 6
Texas 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tampa Bay 7, Athletics 4
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-12) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 5-2), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 4-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 11-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 7-6) at Houston (Brown 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5) at Athletics (Ginn 2-4), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2
Kansas City 7, Washington 4
Texas 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-2), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-12) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 11-4) at San Francisco (Teng 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-3), 5:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 4-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Carrasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
