All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 69 50 .580 — Boston 65 55 .542 4½ New York 63 56 .529 6 Tampa Bay 58 62 .483 11½ Baltimore 53 65 .449 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 69 51 .575 — Cleveland 61 56 .521 6½ Kansas City 59 60 .496 9½ Minnesota 56 62 .475 12 Chicago 43 76 .361 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 67 52 .563 — Seattle 66 53 .555 1 Texas 61 59 .508 6½ Los Angeles 57 62 .479 10 Athletics 53 68 .438 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 49 .585 — New York 63 55 .534 6 Miami 57 61 .483 12 Atlanta 51 67 .432 18 Washington 47 71 .398 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 44 .627 — Chicago 67 50 .573 6½ Cincinnati 62 58 .517 13 St. Louis 61 59 .508 14 Pittsburgh 51 69 .425 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 68 51 .571 — San Diego 67 52 .563 1 San Francisco 59 60 .496 9 Arizona 57 62 .479 11 Colorado 30 88 .254 37½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Houston 7, Boston 6

Texas 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tampa Bay 7, Athletics 4

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-12) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 5-2), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 4-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 7-6) at Houston (Brown 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5) at Athletics (Ginn 2-4), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Kansas City 7, Washington 4

Texas 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-12) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 11-4) at San Francisco (Teng 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-3), 5:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 4-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Carrasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

