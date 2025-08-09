All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 68 49 .581 — Boston 65 52 .556 3 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 68 49 .581 — Boston 65 52 .556 3 New York 61 55 .526 6½ Tampa Bay 57 60 .487 11 Baltimore 53 63 .457 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 67 50 .573 — Cleveland 60 55 .522 6 Kansas City 57 59 .491 9½ Minnesota 55 60 .478 11 Chicago 42 74 .362 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 51 .560 — Seattle 64 53 .547 1½ Texas 60 57 .513 5½ Los Angeles 55 61 .474 10 Athletics 51 67 .432 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 66 49 .574 — New York 63 53 .543 3½ Miami 57 58 .496 9 Atlanta 48 67 .417 18 Washington 45 70 .391 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 71 44 .617 — Chicago 66 49 .574 5 Cincinnati 60 57 .513 12 St. Louis 59 58 .504 13 Pittsburgh 51 66 .436 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 49 .578 — San Diego 64 52 .552 3 San Francisco 59 57 .509 8 Arizona 55 61 .474 12 Colorado 30 85 .261 36½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Athletics 2

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 9, Texas 1

Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Toronto 1

Boston 10, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Baltimore (Povich 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9) at Detroit (Mize 10-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-9), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 9, Texas 1

Arizona 6, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Toronto 1

Boston 10, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Washington 0

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Milwaukee (Priester 11-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-12) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4) at St. Louis (Gray 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

