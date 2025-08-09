All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|68
|49
|.581
|—
|Boston
|65
|52
|.556
|3
|New York
|61
|55
|.526
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|57
|60
|.487
|11
|Baltimore
|53
|63
|.457
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|67
|50
|.573
|—
|Cleveland
|60
|55
|.522
|6
|Kansas City
|57
|59
|.491
|9½
|Minnesota
|55
|60
|.478
|11
|Chicago
|42
|74
|.362
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|51
|.560
|—
|Seattle
|64
|53
|.547
|1½
|Texas
|60
|57
|.513
|5½
|Los Angeles
|55
|61
|.474
|10
|Athletics
|51
|67
|.432
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|New York
|63
|53
|.543
|3½
|Miami
|57
|58
|.496
|9
|Atlanta
|48
|67
|.417
|18
|Washington
|45
|70
|.391
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|71
|44
|.617
|—
|Chicago
|66
|49
|.574
|5
|Cincinnati
|60
|57
|.513
|12
|St. Louis
|59
|58
|.504
|13
|Pittsburgh
|51
|66
|.436
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|49
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|64
|52
|.552
|3
|San Francisco
|59
|57
|.509
|8
|Arizona
|55
|61
|.474
|12
|Colorado
|30
|85
|.261
|36½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Athletics 2
Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 5
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4
Philadelphia 9, Texas 1
Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Toronto 1
Boston 10, San Diego 2
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 6-11) at Baltimore (Povich 2-6), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-4), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9) at Detroit (Mize 10-4), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-9), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 9, Texas 1
Arizona 6, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Toronto 1
Boston 10, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Washington 0
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Milwaukee (Priester 11-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-12) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4) at St. Louis (Gray 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
