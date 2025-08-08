Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2025, 10:05 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 68 48 .586
Boston 64 52 .552 4
New York 61 54 .530
Tampa Bay 57 59 .491 11
Baltimore 52 63 .452 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 66 50 .569
Cleveland 59 55 .518 6
Kansas City 57 58 .496
Minnesota 54 60 .474 11
Chicago 42 73 .365 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 51 .557
Seattle 63 53 .543
Texas 60 56 .517
Los Angeles 55 60 .478 9
Athletics 51 66 .436 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 65 49 .570
New York 63 52 .548
Miami 56 58 .491 9
Atlanta 48 66 .421 17
Washington 45 69 .395 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 44 .614
Chicago 66 48 .579 4
Cincinnati 60 56 .517 11
St. Louis 58 58 .500 13
Pittsburgh 50 66 .431 21

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 66 49 .574
San Diego 64 51 .557 2
San Francisco 58 57 .504 8
Arizona 54 61 .470 12
Colorado 30 84 .263 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 6, Washington 0

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 5-7) at Detroit (Morton 7-9), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 0-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1) at Seattle (Evans 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Athletics at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 6

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Lord 2-6) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at Atlanta (Fedde 3-12), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 1-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

