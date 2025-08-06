All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|67
|48
|.583
|—
|Boston
|64
|51
|.557
|3
|New York
|60
|54
|.526
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|59
|.487
|11
|Baltimore
|52
|63
|.452
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|Cleveland
|59
|55
|.518
|6½
|Kansas City
|56
|58
|.491
|9½
|Minnesota
|53
|60
|.469
|12
|Chicago
|42
|71
|.372
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|50
|.561
|—
|Seattle
|61
|53
|.535
|3
|Texas
|60
|55
|.522
|4½
|Los Angeles
|55
|59
|.482
|9
|Athletics
|50
|65
|.435
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|65
|49
|.570
|—
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|2½
|Miami
|55
|57
|.491
|9
|Atlanta
|47
|65
|.420
|17
|Washington
|44
|68
|.393
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|69
|44
|.611
|—
|Chicago
|65
|48
|.575
|4
|Cincinnati
|60
|54
|.526
|9½
|St. Louis
|57
|58
|.496
|13
|Pittsburgh
|49
|66
|.426
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|San Diego
|63
|51
|.553
|3
|San Francisco
|58
|57
|.504
|8½
|Arizona
|54
|60
|.474
|12
|Colorado
|30
|83
|.265
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 7, Miami 3
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Athletics 16, Washington 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 10, Colorado 4
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Lopez 4-6) at Washington (Parker 7-11), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 7, Miami 3
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Athletics 16, Washington 7
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 10, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, St. Louis 6
San Diego 10, Arizona 5, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Lopez 4-6) at Washington (Parker 7-11), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 4-3) at Atlanta (Carrasco 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
