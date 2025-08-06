All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 67 48 .583 — Boston 64 51 .557 3 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 67 48 .583 — Boston 64 51 .557 3 New York 60 54 .526 6½ Tampa Bay 56 59 .487 11 Baltimore 52 63 .452 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 66 49 .574 — Cleveland 59 55 .518 6½ Kansas City 56 58 .491 9½ Minnesota 53 60 .469 12 Chicago 42 71 .372 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 50 .561 — Seattle 61 53 .535 3 Texas 60 55 .522 4½ Los Angeles 55 59 .482 9 Athletics 50 65 .435 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 65 49 .570 — New York 63 52 .548 2½ Miami 55 57 .491 9 Atlanta 47 65 .420 17 Washington 44 68 .393 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 44 .611 — Chicago 65 48 .575 4 Cincinnati 60 54 .526 9½ St. Louis 57 58 .496 13 Pittsburgh 49 66 .426 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 48 .579 — San Diego 63 51 .553 3 San Francisco 58 57 .504 8½ Arizona 54 60 .474 12 Colorado 30 83 .265 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 7, Miami 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Athletics 16, Washington 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 10, Colorado 4

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Lopez 4-6) at Washington (Parker 7-11), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 7, Miami 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Athletics 16, Washington 7

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 10, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, St. Louis 6

San Diego 10, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Lopez 4-6) at Washington (Parker 7-11), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 4-3) at Atlanta (Carrasco 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.