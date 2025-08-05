All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 66 48 .579 — Boston 63 51 .553 3 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 66 48 .579 — Boston 63 51 .553 3 New York 60 53 .531 5½ Tampa Bay 55 59 .482 11 Baltimore 51 62 .451 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 66 48 .579 — Cleveland 57 55 .509 8 Kansas City 56 57 .496 9½ Minnesota 52 60 .464 13 Chicago 42 70 .375 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 50 .558 — Seattle 60 53 .531 3 Texas 59 55 .518 4½ Los Angeles 55 58 .487 8 Athletics 49 65 .430 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 64 48 .571 — New York 63 50 .558 1½ Miami 55 56 .495 8½ Atlanta 47 64 .423 16½ Washington 44 67 .396 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 44 .607 — Chicago 65 47 .580 3 Cincinnati 59 54 .522 9½ St. Louis 57 57 .500 12 Pittsburgh 49 64 .434 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 65 48 .575 — San Diego 62 51 .549 3 San Francisco 56 57 .496 9 Arizona 54 59 .478 11 Colorado 30 82 .268 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Minnesota 3

Houston 8, Miami 2

Philadelphia 13, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 5

Texas 8, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Toronto 15, Colorado 1

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 4-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Flaherty 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Texas (Leiter 7-6), 2:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-1) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 4:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 5-9) at Boston (May 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-8) at Seattle (Kirby 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Houston 8, Miami 2

Philadelphia 13, Baltimore 3

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Toronto 15, Colorado 1

Arizona 6, San Diego 2

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 4-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-1) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 4:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 8-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Cortes 1-1) at Arizona (DeSclafani 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

