All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Boston
|63
|51
|.553
|3
|New York
|60
|53
|.531
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|59
|.482
|11
|Baltimore
|51
|62
|.451
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Cleveland
|57
|55
|.509
|8
|Kansas City
|56
|57
|.496
|9½
|Minnesota
|52
|60
|.464
|13
|Chicago
|42
|70
|.375
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|50
|.558
|—
|Seattle
|60
|53
|.531
|3
|Texas
|59
|55
|.518
|4½
|Los Angeles
|55
|58
|.487
|8
|Athletics
|49
|65
|.430
|14½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|48
|.571
|—
|New York
|63
|50
|.558
|1½
|Miami
|55
|56
|.495
|8½
|Atlanta
|47
|64
|.423
|16½
|Washington
|44
|67
|.396
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|68
|44
|.607
|—
|Chicago
|65
|47
|.580
|3
|Cincinnati
|59
|54
|.522
|9½
|St. Louis
|57
|57
|.500
|12
|Pittsburgh
|49
|64
|.434
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|48
|.575
|—
|San Diego
|62
|51
|.549
|3
|San Francisco
|56
|57
|.496
|9
|Arizona
|54
|59
|.478
|11
|Colorado
|30
|82
|.268
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Minnesota 3
Houston 8, Miami 2
Philadelphia 13, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
Boston 8, Kansas City 5
Texas 8, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Toronto 15, Colorado 1
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 4-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Flaherty 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Texas (Leiter 7-6), 2:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 1-1) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 4:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 10-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 5-9) at Boston (May 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-8) at Seattle (Kirby 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 8, Miami 2
Philadelphia 13, Baltimore 3
Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Toronto 15, Colorado 1
Arizona 6, San Diego 2
St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 4-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 5-3), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 1-1) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 4:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 10-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 8-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-8), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Cortes 1-1) at Arizona (DeSclafani 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
