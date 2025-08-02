All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 64 47 .577 — New York 60 50 .545 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 64 47 .577 — New York 60 50 .545 3½ Boston 60 51 .541 4 Tampa Bay 54 57 .486 10 Baltimore 50 60 .455 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 64 47 .577 — Cleveland 55 54 .505 8 Kansas City 55 55 .500 8½ Minnesota 51 58 .468 12 Chicago 41 69 .373 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 48 .564 — Seattle 59 52 .532 3½ Texas 57 54 .514 5½ Los Angeles 53 57 .482 9 Athletics 49 63 .438 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 62 47 .569 — New York 62 48 .564 ½ Miami 53 55 .491 8½ Atlanta 46 63 .422 16 Washington 44 65 .404 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 44 .596 — Chicago 64 45 .587 1 Cincinnati 58 53 .523 8 St. Louis 55 56 .495 11 Pittsburgh 47 63 .427 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 46 .582 — San Diego 61 49 .555 3 San Francisco 55 55 .500 9 Arizona 51 59 .464 13 Colorado 29 80 .266 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 9, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 0

Miami 13, N.Y. Yankees 12

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Boston (Giolito 7-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 8-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-5), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-3) at Seattle (Evans 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 7-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 16, Washington 9

San Francisco 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami 13, N.Y. Yankees 12

Colorado 17, Pittsburgh 16

San Diego 4, St. Louis 1

Athletics 5, Arizona 1

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Colorado (Blalock 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-7) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 7-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.