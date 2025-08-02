All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|64
|47
|.577
|—
|New York
|60
|50
|.545
|3½
|Boston
|60
|51
|.541
|4
|Tampa Bay
|54
|57
|.486
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|60
|.455
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|64
|47
|.577
|—
|Cleveland
|55
|54
|.505
|8
|Kansas City
|55
|55
|.500
|8½
|Minnesota
|51
|58
|.468
|12
|Chicago
|41
|69
|.373
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|48
|.564
|—
|Seattle
|59
|52
|.532
|3½
|Texas
|57
|54
|.514
|5½
|Los Angeles
|53
|57
|.482
|9
|Athletics
|49
|63
|.438
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|62
|47
|.569
|—
|New York
|62
|48
|.564
|½
|Miami
|53
|55
|.491
|8½
|Atlanta
|46
|63
|.422
|16
|Washington
|44
|65
|.404
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|Chicago
|64
|45
|.587
|1
|Cincinnati
|58
|53
|.523
|8
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|.495
|11
|Pittsburgh
|47
|63
|.427
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|San Diego
|61
|49
|.555
|3
|San Francisco
|55
|55
|.500
|9
|Arizona
|51
|59
|.464
|13
|Colorado
|29
|80
|.266
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0
Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4
Kansas City 9, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 0
Miami 13, N.Y. Yankees 12
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 5, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Boston (Giolito 7-2), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 8-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-5), 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-3) at Seattle (Evans 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Morton 7-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0
Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 0
Milwaukee 16, Washington 9
San Francisco 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Miami 13, N.Y. Yankees 12
Colorado 17, Pittsburgh 16
San Diego 4, St. Louis 1
Athletics 5, Arizona 1
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Whisenhunt 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Colorado (Blalock 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-7) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Morton 7-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.