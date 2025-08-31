All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 78 58 .574 — New York 76 60 .559 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 78 58 .574 — New York 76 60 .559 2 Boston 75 62 .547 3½ Tampa Bay 66 69 .489 11½ Baltimore 61 75 .449 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 79 58 .577 — Kansas City 70 66 .515 8½ Cleveland 68 66 .507 9½ Minnesota 61 74 .452 17 Chicago 48 88 .353 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 61 .551 — Seattle 72 64 .529 3 Texas 70 67 .511 5½ Los Angeles 63 72 .467 11½ Athletics 63 74 .460 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 79 57 .581 — New York 73 63 .537 6 Miami 64 72 .471 15 Atlanta 61 75 .449 18 Washington 53 82 .393 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 52 .620 — Chicago 78 58 .574 6½ Cincinnati 68 68 .500 16½ St. Louis 68 69 .496 17 Pittsburgh 61 76 .445 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 59 .566 — San Diego 76 60 .559 1 Arizona 68 69 .496 9½ San Francisco 67 69 .493 10 Colorado 38 98 .279 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 10, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 1

Baltimore 11, San Francisco 1

San Diego 12, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Texas 9, Athletics 3

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Boston (Bello 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-9) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 12-7), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-11), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 7-9) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 10, Boston 3

Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 8

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 11, San Francisco 1

San Diego 12, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Gusto 7-7) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 12-7), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-12) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-7) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-1) at Colorado (Dollander 2-11), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 7-9) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

