All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|78
|58
|.574
|—
|New York
|76
|60
|.559
|2
|Boston
|75
|62
|.547
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|66
|69
|.489
|11½
|Baltimore
|61
|75
|.449
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|66
|.515
|8½
|Cleveland
|68
|66
|.507
|9½
|Minnesota
|61
|74
|.452
|17
|Chicago
|48
|88
|.353
|30½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|61
|.551
|—
|Seattle
|72
|64
|.529
|3
|Texas
|70
|67
|.511
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|72
|.467
|11½
|Athletics
|63
|74
|.460
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|79
|57
|.581
|—
|New York
|73
|63
|.537
|6
|Miami
|64
|72
|.471
|15
|Atlanta
|61
|75
|.449
|18
|Washington
|53
|82
|.393
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|52
|.620
|—
|Chicago
|78
|58
|.574
|6½
|Cincinnati
|68
|68
|.500
|16½
|St. Louis
|68
|69
|.496
|17
|Pittsburgh
|61
|76
|.445
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|59
|.566
|—
|San Diego
|76
|60
|.559
|1
|Arizona
|68
|69
|.496
|9½
|San Francisco
|67
|69
|.493
|10
|Colorado
|38
|98
|.279
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 10, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 1
Baltimore 11, San Francisco 1
San Diego 12, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Texas 9, Athletics 3
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Boston (Bello 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-9) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 12-7), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-11), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 7-9) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 10, Boston 3
Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 8
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Baltimore 11, San Francisco 1
San Diego 12, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Gusto 7-7) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 12-7), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 5-12) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-7) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Whisenhunt 2-1) at Colorado (Dollander 2-11), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 7-9) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.