All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|78
|57
|.578
|—
|New York
|75
|60
|.556
|3
|Boston
|75
|61
|.551
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|65
|69
|.485
|12½
|Baltimore
|60
|75
|.444
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|79
|57
|.581
|—
|Kansas City
|69
|66
|.511
|9½
|Cleveland
|67
|66
|.504
|10½
|Minnesota
|61
|73
|.455
|17
|Chicago
|48
|87
|.356
|30½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|60
|.556
|—
|Seattle
|72
|63
|.533
|3
|Texas
|69
|67
|.507
|6½
|Athletics
|63
|73
|.463
|12½
|Los Angeles
|62
|72
|.463
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|78
|57
|.578
|—
|New York
|73
|62
|.541
|5
|Miami
|63
|72
|.467
|15
|Atlanta
|61
|74
|.452
|17
|Washington
|53
|81
|.396
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|52
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|77
|58
|.570
|6½
|Cincinnati
|68
|67
|.504
|15½
|St. Louis
|67
|69
|.493
|17
|Pittsburgh
|60
|76
|.441
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|58
|.570
|—
|San Diego
|75
|60
|.556
|2
|San Francisco
|67
|68
|.496
|10
|Arizona
|67
|69
|.493
|10½
|Colorado
|38
|97
|.281
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 7, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 2, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 5, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 7, San Diego 4
Texas 5, Athletics 2
San Francisco 15, Baltimore 8
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-7), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-12) at Boston (Giolito 9-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 2-0) at Washington (Lord 4-7), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-2), 1:37 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-10), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 11-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-10), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 9-9) at Houston (Brown 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 10-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 2-10), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-6) at Athletics (Ginn 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 19, Miami 9
Minnesota 7, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 11, Colorado 7
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 15, Baltimore 8
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Pallante 6-12) at Cincinnati (Singer 11-9), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-7), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-12) at Boston (Giolito 9-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Seymour 2-0) at Washington (Lord 4-7), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-2), 1:37 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 10-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 2-10), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
