All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 78 57 .578 — New York 75 60 .556 3 Boston 75 61 .551 3½ Tampa Bay 65 69 .485 12½ Baltimore 60 75 .444 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 79 57 .581 — Kansas City 69 66 .511 9½ Cleveland 67 66 .504 10½ Minnesota 61 73 .455 17 Chicago 48 87 .356 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 60 .556 — Seattle 72 63 .533 3 Texas 69 67 .507 6½ Athletics 63 73 .463 12½ Los Angeles 62 72 .463 12½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 78 57 .578 — New York 73 62 .541 5 Miami 63 72 .467 15 Atlanta 61 74 .452 17 Washington 53 81 .396 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 52 .618 — Chicago 77 58 .570 6½ Cincinnati 68 67 .504 15½ St. Louis 67 69 .493 17 Pittsburgh 60 76 .441 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 58 .570 — San Diego 75 60 .556 2 San Francisco 67 68 .496 10 Arizona 67 69 .493 10½ Colorado 38 97 .281 39

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 7, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 5, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Texas 5, Athletics 2

San Francisco 15, Baltimore 8

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-7), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-12) at Boston (Giolito 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 2-0) at Washington (Lord 4-7), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-2), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-10), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 11-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-10), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 9-9) at Houston (Brown 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 10-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 2-10), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-6) at Athletics (Ginn 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 19, Miami 9

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 11, Colorado 7

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 15, Baltimore 8

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 6-12) at Cincinnati (Singer 11-9), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-7), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-12) at Boston (Giolito 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Seymour 2-0) at Washington (Lord 4-7), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-2), 1:37 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 10-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 2-10), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

