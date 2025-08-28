All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 78 56 .582 — Boston 74 60 .552 4 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 78 56 .582 — Boston 74 60 .552 4 New York 73 60 .549 4½ Tampa Bay 64 69 .481 13½ Baltimore 60 73 .451 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 78 57 .578 — Kansas City 69 65 .515 8½ Cleveland 66 66 .500 10½ Minnesota 60 73 .451 17 Chicago 48 85 .361 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 73 60 .549 — Seattle 72 62 .537 1½ Texas 68 67 .504 6 Athletics 63 72 .467 11 Los Angeles 62 71 .466 11

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 76 57 .571 — New York 72 61 .541 4 Miami 62 71 .466 14 Atlanta 61 72 .459 15 Washington 53 80 .398 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 83 51 .619 — Chicago 76 57 .571 6½ Cincinnati 68 66 .507 15 St. Louis 65 69 .485 18 Pittsburgh 59 75 .440 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 57 .575 — San Diego 75 59 .560 2 San Francisco 65 68 .489 11½ Arizona 65 69 .485 12 Colorado 38 95 .286 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2

Seattle 4, San Diego 3

Boston 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 9, Minnesota 8

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 4, Colorado 0

Texas 20, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 7, Detroit 0

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-14), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 15-5) at Toronto (Bieber 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-7) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Paddack 5-11) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-8) at Houston (McCullers 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 8-7) at Athletics (Springs 10-8), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 9-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2

Seattle 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2

Houston 4, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-14), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 15-5) at Toronto (Bieber 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 8-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-11), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 9-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

