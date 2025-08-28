All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|78
|56
|.582
|—
|Boston
|74
|60
|.552
|4
|New York
|73
|60
|.549
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|64
|69
|.481
|13½
|Baltimore
|60
|73
|.451
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|78
|57
|.578
|—
|Kansas City
|69
|65
|.515
|8½
|Cleveland
|66
|66
|.500
|10½
|Minnesota
|60
|73
|.451
|17
|Chicago
|48
|85
|.361
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|60
|.549
|—
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|1½
|Texas
|68
|67
|.504
|6
|Athletics
|63
|72
|.467
|11
|Los Angeles
|62
|71
|.466
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|76
|57
|.571
|—
|New York
|72
|61
|.541
|4
|Miami
|62
|71
|.466
|14
|Atlanta
|61
|72
|.459
|15
|Washington
|53
|80
|.398
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|51
|.619
|—
|Chicago
|76
|57
|.571
|6½
|Cincinnati
|68
|66
|.507
|15
|St. Louis
|65
|69
|.485
|18
|Pittsburgh
|59
|75
|.440
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|57
|.575
|—
|San Diego
|75
|59
|.560
|2
|San Francisco
|65
|68
|.489
|11½
|Arizona
|65
|69
|.485
|12
|Colorado
|38
|95
|.286
|38½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2
Seattle 4, San Diego 3
Boston 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 9, Minnesota 8
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 4, Colorado 0
Texas 20, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 7, Detroit 0
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-14), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 15-5) at Toronto (Bieber 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-7) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Paddack 5-11) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-8) at Houston (McCullers 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 8-7) at Athletics (Springs 10-8), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 9-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2
Seattle 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2
Houston 4, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 12, Chicago Cubs 3
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6), 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-14), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 15-5) at Toronto (Bieber 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 8-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-11), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 9-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
