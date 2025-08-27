All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 77 56 .579 — Boston 73 60 .549 4 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 77 56 .579 — Boston 73 60 .549 4 New York 72 60 .545 4½ Tampa Bay 64 68 .485 12½ Baltimore 60 72 .455 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 78 56 .582 — Kansas City 68 65 .511 9½ Cleveland 65 66 .496 11½ Minnesota 60 72 .455 17 Chicago 48 84 .364 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 72 60 .545 — Seattle 71 62 .534 1½ Texas 67 67 .500 6 Los Angeles 62 70 .470 10 Athletics 62 72 .463 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 76 56 .576 — New York 71 61 .538 5 Miami 62 70 .470 14 Atlanta 60 72 .455 16 Washington 53 79 .402 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 83 50 .624 — Chicago 76 56 .576 6½ Cincinnati 68 65 .511 15 St. Louis 65 68 .489 18 Pittsburgh 58 75 .436 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 57 .571 — San Diego 75 58 .564 1 San Francisco 64 68 .485 11½ Arizona 64 69 .481 12 Colorado 38 94 .288 37½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1

Minnesota 7, Toronto 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 6, Houston 1

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

Athletics 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Baltimore (Povich 2-7), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-13) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-9), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 11, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5

Colorado 6, Houston 1

Milwaukee 9, Arizona 8

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Crismatt 1-0) at Milwaukee (Quintana 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-13) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6) at San Francisco (Webb 12-9), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Quantrill 4-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-7), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.