All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|77
|56
|.579
|—
|Boston
|73
|60
|.549
|4
|New York
|72
|60
|.545
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|64
|68
|.485
|12½
|Baltimore
|60
|72
|.455
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|78
|56
|.582
|—
|Kansas City
|68
|65
|.511
|9½
|Cleveland
|65
|66
|.496
|11½
|Minnesota
|60
|72
|.455
|17
|Chicago
|48
|84
|.364
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|60
|.545
|—
|Seattle
|71
|62
|.534
|1½
|Texas
|67
|67
|.500
|6
|Los Angeles
|62
|70
|.470
|10
|Athletics
|62
|72
|.463
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|76
|56
|.576
|—
|New York
|71
|61
|.538
|5
|Miami
|62
|70
|.470
|14
|Atlanta
|60
|72
|.455
|16
|Washington
|53
|79
|.402
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|50
|.624
|—
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|6½
|Cincinnati
|68
|65
|.511
|15
|St. Louis
|65
|68
|.489
|18
|Pittsburgh
|58
|75
|.436
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|57
|.571
|—
|San Diego
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|San Francisco
|64
|68
|.485
|11½
|Arizona
|64
|69
|.481
|12
|Colorado
|38
|94
|.288
|37½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1
Minnesota 7, Toronto 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 6, Houston 1
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
Athletics 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Baltimore (Povich 2-7), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-13) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-9), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 11, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5
Colorado 6, Houston 1
Milwaukee 9, Arizona 8
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Crismatt 1-0) at Milwaukee (Quintana 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-13) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6) at San Francisco (Webb 12-9), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Quantrill 4-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-7), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.