All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 77 55 .583 — Boston 72 60 .545 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 77 55 .583 — Boston 72 60 .545 5 New York 71 60 .542 5½ Tampa Bay 64 67 .489 12½ Baltimore 60 71 .458 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 78 55 .586 — Kansas City 67 65 .508 10½ Cleveland 64 66 .492 12½ Minnesota 59 72 .450 18 Chicago 48 83 .366 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 72 59 .550 — Seattle 71 61 .538 1½ Texas 66 67 .496 7 Los Angeles 62 69 .473 10 Athletics 61 72 .459 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 76 55 .580 — New York 70 61 .534 6 Miami 62 69 .473 14 Atlanta 59 72 .450 17 Washington 53 78 .405 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 50 .621 — Chicago 76 55 .580 5½ Cincinnati 68 64 .515 14 St. Louis 65 67 .492 17 Pittsburgh 57 75 .432 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 75 57 .568 — San Diego 74 58 .561 1 Arizona 64 68 .485 11 San Francisco 63 68 .481 11½ Colorado 37 94 .282 37½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 0

Toronto 10, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 0

Seattle 9, San Diego 6

Athletics 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 3-4) at Toronto (Lauer 8-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-10) at Houston (Valdez 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 12-4) at Athletics (Morales 1-0), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 13, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

Seattle 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 0

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 4-4) at Miami (Gusto 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-3) at Milwaukee (Priester 11-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Gray 12-6), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-10) at Houston (Valdez 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-5) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

