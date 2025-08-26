All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|77
|55
|.583
|—
|Boston
|72
|60
|.545
|5
|New York
|71
|60
|.542
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|64
|67
|.489
|12½
|Baltimore
|60
|71
|.458
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|78
|55
|.586
|—
|Kansas City
|67
|65
|.508
|10½
|Cleveland
|64
|66
|.492
|12½
|Minnesota
|59
|72
|.450
|18
|Chicago
|48
|83
|.366
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|59
|.550
|—
|Seattle
|71
|61
|.538
|1½
|Texas
|66
|67
|.496
|7
|Los Angeles
|62
|69
|.473
|10
|Athletics
|61
|72
|.459
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|76
|55
|.580
|—
|New York
|70
|61
|.534
|6
|Miami
|62
|69
|.473
|14
|Atlanta
|59
|72
|.450
|17
|Washington
|53
|78
|.405
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|50
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|76
|55
|.580
|5½
|Cincinnati
|68
|64
|.515
|14
|St. Louis
|65
|67
|.492
|17
|Pittsburgh
|57
|75
|.432
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|57
|.568
|—
|San Diego
|74
|58
|.561
|1
|Arizona
|64
|68
|.485
|11
|San Francisco
|63
|68
|.481
|11½
|Colorado
|37
|94
|.282
|37½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 0
Toronto 10, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 0
Seattle 9, San Diego 6
Athletics 8, Detroit 3
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 10-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 3-4) at Toronto (Lauer 8-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-10) at Houston (Valdez 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 12-4) at Athletics (Morales 1-0), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 13, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Seattle 9, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 0
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 4-4) at Miami (Gusto 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-3) at Milwaukee (Priester 11-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Gray 12-6), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-10) at Houston (Valdez 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-5) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
