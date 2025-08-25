All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 76 55 .580 — Boston 71 60 .542 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 76 55 .580 — Boston 71 60 .542 5 New York 70 60 .538 5½ Tampa Bay 63 67 .485 12½ Baltimore 60 70 .462 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 78 54 .591 — Kansas City 67 64 .511 10½ Cleveland 64 65 .496 12½ Minnesota 59 71 .454 18 Chicago 47 83 .362 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 72 59 .550 — Seattle 70 61 .534 2 Texas 66 66 .500 6½ Los Angeles 61 69 .469 10½ Athletics 60 72 .455 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 76 54 .585 — New York 69 61 .531 7 Miami 61 69 .469 15 Atlanta 59 71 .454 17 Washington 53 77 .408 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 50 .618 — Chicago 76 55 .580 5 Cincinnati 68 63 .519 13 St. Louis 64 67 .489 17 Pittsburgh 57 74 .435 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 57 .565 — San Diego 74 57 .565 — Arizona 64 67 .489 10 San Francisco 63 68 .481 11 Colorado 37 94 .282 37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 3, Houston 2

Miami 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 10, Detroit 8

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 0

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Seattle 11, Athletics 4

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Messick 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8) at Texas (Corbin 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 4-5) at Houston (Brown 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 9-10) at Athletics (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 5, Toronto 3

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 3

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Angels 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0) at Miami (Alcantara 7-11), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-11), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 4-5) at Houston (Brown 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-10), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

