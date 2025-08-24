All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|76
|54
|.585
|—
|Boston
|71
|59
|.546
|5
|New York
|69
|60
|.535
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|62
|67
|.481
|13½
|Baltimore
|59
|70
|.457
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|78
|53
|.595
|—
|Kansas City
|66
|64
|.508
|11½
|Cleveland
|64
|64
|.500
|12½
|Minnesota
|59
|70
|.457
|18
|Chicago
|46
|83
|.357
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|58
|.554
|—
|Seattle
|69
|61
|.531
|3
|Texas
|65
|66
|.496
|7½
|Los Angeles
|61
|68
|.473
|10½
|Athletics
|60
|71
|.458
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|75
|54
|.581
|—
|New York
|69
|60
|.535
|6
|Miami
|60
|69
|.465
|15
|Atlanta
|58
|71
|.450
|17
|Washington
|53
|76
|.411
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|49
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|75
|55
|.577
|6
|Cincinnati
|67
|63
|.515
|14
|St. Louis
|64
|66
|.492
|17
|Pittsburgh
|56
|74
|.431
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|74
|56
|.569
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|57
|.562
|1
|Arizona
|64
|66
|.492
|10
|San Francisco
|62
|68
|.477
|12
|Colorado
|37
|93
|.285
|37
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 12, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Miami 6, 12 innings
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3
Houston 9, Baltimore 8
Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1
Athletics 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-5), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-9), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 12-6) at Toronto (Scherzer 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 10-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 11-3) at Athletics (Ginn 2-5), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 7, Miami 6, 12 innings
Philadelphia 6, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 2
Arizona 10, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 5-11) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-2), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
