All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 76 54 .585 — Boston 71 59 .546 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 76 54 .585 — Boston 71 59 .546 5 New York 69 60 .535 6½ Tampa Bay 62 67 .481 13½ Baltimore 59 70 .457 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 78 53 .595 — Kansas City 66 64 .508 11½ Cleveland 64 64 .500 12½ Minnesota 59 70 .457 18 Chicago 46 83 .357 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 72 58 .554 — Seattle 69 61 .531 3 Texas 65 66 .496 7½ Los Angeles 61 68 .473 10½ Athletics 60 71 .458 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 75 54 .581 — New York 69 60 .535 6 Miami 60 69 .465 15 Atlanta 58 71 .450 17 Washington 53 76 .411 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 49 .623 — Chicago 75 55 .577 6 Cincinnati 67 63 .515 14 St. Louis 64 66 .492 17 Pittsburgh 56 74 .431 25

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 74 56 .569 — Los Angeles 73 57 .562 1 Arizona 64 66 .492 10 San Francisco 62 68 .477 12 Colorado 37 93 .285 37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 12, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Miami 6, 12 innings

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 9, Baltimore 8

Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1

Athletics 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-5), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-9), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-6) at Toronto (Scherzer 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 10-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 11-3) at Athletics (Ginn 2-5), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 7, Miami 6, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 5-11) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-2), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.