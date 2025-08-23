All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 75 54 .581 — Boston 70 59 .543 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 75 54 .581 — Boston 70 59 .543 5 New York 69 59 .539 5½ Tampa Bay 62 67 .481 13 Baltimore 59 69 .461 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 77 53 .592 — Kansas City 66 63 .512 10½ Cleveland 64 63 .504 11½ Minnesota 59 69 .461 17 Chicago 45 83 .352 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 71 58 .550 — Seattle 69 60 .535 2 Texas 64 66 .492 7½ Los Angeles 61 67 .477 9½ Athletics 59 71 .454 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 74 54 .578 — New York 68 60 .531 6 Miami 60 68 .469 14 Atlanta 58 70 .453 16 Washington 53 75 .414 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 48 .628 — Chicago 74 55 .574 7 Cincinnati 67 62 .519 14 St. Louis 64 66 .492 17½ Pittsburgh 55 74 .426 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 73 56 .566 — San Diego 73 56 .566 — Arizona 63 66 .488 10 San Francisco 61 68 .473 12 Colorado 37 92 .287 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 10, Baltimore 7

Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6

Texas 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Athletics 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 8-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-12), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 8-4) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (May 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 0

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 7

Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 4

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Brown 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-9), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 8-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 10-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 11-9) at Arizona (Gallen 9-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

