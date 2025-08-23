All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|75
|54
|.581
|—
|Boston
|70
|59
|.543
|5
|New York
|69
|59
|.539
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|62
|67
|.481
|13
|Baltimore
|59
|69
|.461
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|77
|53
|.592
|—
|Kansas City
|66
|63
|.512
|10½
|Cleveland
|64
|63
|.504
|11½
|Minnesota
|59
|69
|.461
|17
|Chicago
|45
|83
|.352
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|58
|.550
|—
|Seattle
|69
|60
|.535
|2
|Texas
|64
|66
|.492
|7½
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|9½
|Athletics
|59
|71
|.454
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|74
|54
|.578
|—
|New York
|68
|60
|.531
|6
|Miami
|60
|68
|.469
|14
|Atlanta
|58
|70
|.453
|16
|Washington
|53
|75
|.414
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|48
|.628
|—
|Chicago
|74
|55
|.574
|7
|Cincinnati
|67
|62
|.519
|14
|St. Louis
|64
|66
|.492
|17½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|74
|.426
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|73
|56
|.566
|—
|San Diego
|73
|56
|.566
|—
|Arizona
|63
|66
|.488
|10
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|12
|Colorado
|37
|92
|.287
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 2
Boston 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 10, Baltimore 7
Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6
Texas 4, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Athletics 2
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 1-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 6-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 8-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-12), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 8-4) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (May 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 13-7), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 0
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Toronto 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 7
Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 4
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Brown 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-9), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-6), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 10-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 11-9) at Arizona (Gallen 9-13), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
