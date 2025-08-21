All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 74 54 .578 — New York 69 57 .548 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 74 54 .578 — New York 69 57 .548 4 Boston 68 59 .535 5½ Tampa Bay 61 66 .480 12½ Baltimore 59 67 .468 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 76 53 .589 — Kansas City 65 62 .512 10 Cleveland 64 62 .508 10½ Minnesota 58 68 .460 16½ Chicago 45 82 .354 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 58 .543 — Seattle 68 60 .531 1½ Texas 63 65 .492 6½ Los Angeles 61 66 .480 8 Athletics 58 70 .453 11½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 74 53 .583 — New York 67 59 .532 6½ Miami 60 67 .472 14 Atlanta 58 69 .457 16 Washington 51 75 .405 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 48 .622 — Chicago 73 54 .575 6 Cincinnati 67 61 .523 12½ St. Louis 63 65 .492 16½ Pittsburgh 54 74 .422 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 72 55 .567 — San Diego 71 56 .559 1 Arizona 62 66 .484 10½ San Francisco 61 66 .480 11 Colorado 37 90 .291 35

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 7, Houston 2

Philadelphia 11, Seattle 2

Arizona 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

Athletics 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Cincinnati 1

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bello 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 2-4) at Baltimore (Povich 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 4-10), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-8), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Athletics (Morales 1-0) at Seattle (Woo 10-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 11, Seattle 2

Arizona 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Miami 6, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

L.A. Angels 2, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 8, San Francisco 1

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 4-14) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-6), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 4-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-0) at Atlanta (Wentz 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-9) at Milwaukee (Quintana 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

