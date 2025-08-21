All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|74
|54
|.578
|—
|New York
|69
|57
|.548
|4
|Boston
|68
|59
|.535
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|61
|66
|.480
|12½
|Baltimore
|59
|67
|.468
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|76
|53
|.589
|—
|Kansas City
|65
|62
|.512
|10
|Cleveland
|64
|62
|.508
|10½
|Minnesota
|58
|68
|.460
|16½
|Chicago
|45
|82
|.354
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|58
|.543
|—
|Seattle
|68
|60
|.531
|1½
|Texas
|63
|65
|.492
|6½
|Los Angeles
|61
|66
|.480
|8
|Athletics
|58
|70
|.453
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|New York
|67
|59
|.532
|6½
|Miami
|60
|67
|.472
|14
|Atlanta
|58
|69
|.457
|16
|Washington
|51
|75
|.405
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|48
|.622
|—
|Chicago
|73
|54
|.575
|6
|Cincinnati
|67
|61
|.523
|12½
|St. Louis
|63
|65
|.492
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|54
|74
|.422
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|55
|.567
|—
|San Diego
|71
|56
|.559
|1
|Arizona
|62
|66
|.484
|10½
|San Francisco
|61
|66
|.480
|11
|Colorado
|37
|90
|.291
|35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1
Detroit 7, Houston 2
Philadelphia 11, Seattle 2
Arizona 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Texas 6, Kansas City 3
Athletics 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Cincinnati 1
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Bello 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-4) at Baltimore (Povich 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 4-10), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-8), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Athletics (Morales 1-0) at Seattle (Woo 10-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 11, Seattle 2
Arizona 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Miami 6, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
L.A. Angels 2, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 8, San Francisco 1
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 4-14) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-6), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 0-0) at Miami (Quantrill 4-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-0) at Atlanta (Wentz 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-9) at Milwaukee (Quintana 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
