All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 74 53 .583 — New York 68 57 .544 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 74 53 .583 — New York 68 57 .544 5 Boston 68 59 .535 6 Tampa Bay 61 65 .484 12½ Baltimore 59 67 .468 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 75 53 .586 — Kansas City 65 61 .516 9 Cleveland 64 61 .512 9½ Minnesota 58 67 .464 15½ Chicago 45 81 .357 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 57 .548 — Seattle 68 59 .535 1½ Texas 62 65 .488 7½ Los Angeles 60 66 .476 9 Athletics 57 70 .449 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 73 53 .579 — New York 67 58 .536 5½ Miami 59 67 .468 14 Atlanta 57 69 .452 16 Washington 50 75 .400 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 47 .627 — Chicago 72 54 .571 7 Cincinnati 67 60 .528 12½ St. Louis 63 64 .496 16½ Pittsburgh 53 74 .417 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 72 54 .571 — San Diego 70 56 .556 2 San Francisco 61 65 .484 11 Arizona 61 66 .480 11½ Colorado 36 90 .286 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4

Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 1, Houston 0, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Texas 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Athletics 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 6, Cleveland 5

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Perkins 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 6-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Alexander 3-1) at Baltimore (Young 1-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 1

St. Louis 7, Miami 4

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4

Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 6, Cleveland 5

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Washington (Gore 5-12), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 1-9) at San Diego (Cease 5-11), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

