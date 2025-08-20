All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|New York
|68
|57
|.544
|5
|Boston
|68
|59
|.535
|6
|Tampa Bay
|61
|65
|.484
|12½
|Baltimore
|59
|67
|.468
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|75
|53
|.586
|—
|Kansas City
|65
|61
|.516
|9
|Cleveland
|64
|61
|.512
|9½
|Minnesota
|58
|67
|.464
|15½
|Chicago
|45
|81
|.357
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|57
|.548
|—
|Seattle
|68
|59
|.535
|1½
|Texas
|62
|65
|.488
|7½
|Los Angeles
|60
|66
|.476
|9
|Athletics
|57
|70
|.449
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|New York
|67
|58
|.536
|5½
|Miami
|59
|67
|.468
|14
|Atlanta
|57
|69
|.452
|16
|Washington
|50
|75
|.400
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|47
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|72
|54
|.571
|7
|Cincinnati
|67
|60
|.528
|12½
|St. Louis
|63
|64
|.496
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|74
|.417
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|54
|.571
|—
|San Diego
|70
|56
|.556
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|65
|.484
|11
|Arizona
|61
|66
|.480
|11½
|Colorado
|36
|90
|.286
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4
Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 1, Houston 0, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Texas 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Athletics 6, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 6, Cleveland 5
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Perkins 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 6-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Alexander 3-1) at Baltimore (Young 1-6), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 1
St. Louis 7, Miami 4
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4
Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 4
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 6, Cleveland 5
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Washington (Gore 5-12), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 1-9) at San Diego (Cease 5-11), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
