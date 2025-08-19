All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 73 53 .579 — Boston 68 58 .540 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 73 53 .579 — Boston 68 58 .540 5 New York 67 57 .540 5 Tampa Bay 61 64 .488 11½ Baltimore 58 67 .464 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 74 53 .583 — Cleveland 64 60 .516 8½ Kansas City 64 61 .512 9 Minnesota 58 66 .468 14½ Chicago 45 80 .360 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 56 .552 — Seattle 68 58 .540 1½ Texas 62 64 .492 7½ Los Angeles 60 65 .480 9 Athletics 56 70 .444 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 72 53 .576 — New York 66 58 .532 5½ Miami 59 66 .472 13 Atlanta 56 69 .448 16 Washington 50 74 .403 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 45 .637 — Chicago 70 54 .565 9 Cincinnati 66 60 .524 14 St. Louis 62 64 .492 18 Pittsburgh 53 73 .421 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 54 .568 — San Diego 69 56 .552 2 San Francisco 61 64 .488 10 Arizona 60 66 .476 11½ Colorado 36 89 .288 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 10, Houston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7

Baltimore 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 13, Atlanta 9

Cleveland 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-6) at Detroit (Morton 8-10), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-2) at Atlanta (Waldrep 3-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 2-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-5), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7

Chicago White Sox 13, Atlanta 9

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-4) at Washington (Lord 3-6), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-2) at Atlanta (Waldrep 3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 9-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Colorado (Gordon 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 7-6) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

