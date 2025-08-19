All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|Boston
|68
|58
|.540
|5
|New York
|67
|57
|.540
|5
|Tampa Bay
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|Baltimore
|58
|67
|.464
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|Cleveland
|64
|60
|.516
|8½
|Kansas City
|64
|61
|.512
|9
|Minnesota
|58
|66
|.468
|14½
|Chicago
|45
|80
|.360
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|56
|.552
|—
|Seattle
|68
|58
|.540
|1½
|Texas
|62
|64
|.492
|7½
|Los Angeles
|60
|65
|.480
|9
|Athletics
|56
|70
|.444
|13½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|72
|53
|.576
|—
|New York
|66
|58
|.532
|5½
|Miami
|59
|66
|.472
|13
|Atlanta
|56
|69
|.448
|16
|Washington
|50
|74
|.403
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|45
|.637
|—
|Chicago
|70
|54
|.565
|9
|Cincinnati
|66
|60
|.524
|14
|St. Louis
|62
|64
|.492
|18
|Pittsburgh
|53
|73
|.421
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|54
|.568
|—
|San Diego
|69
|56
|.552
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|10
|Arizona
|60
|66
|.476
|11½
|Colorado
|36
|89
|.288
|35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 10, Houston 0
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7
Baltimore 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 4, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 13, Atlanta 9
Cleveland 3, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-6) at Detroit (Morton 8-10), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-2) at Atlanta (Waldrep 3-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 2-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-5), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
St. Louis 8, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7
Chicago White Sox 13, Atlanta 9
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 3, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-4) at Washington (Lord 3-6), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-2) at Atlanta (Waldrep 3-0), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 9-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Colorado (Gordon 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 7-6) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
