All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Boston
|68
|57
|.544
|5
|New York
|67
|57
|.540
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|61
|64
|.488
|12
|Baltimore
|57
|67
|.460
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|60
|.512
|8½
|Kansas City
|63
|61
|.508
|9
|Minnesota
|58
|66
|.468
|14
|Chicago
|44
|80
|.355
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|55
|.556
|—
|Seattle
|68
|57
|.544
|1½
|Texas
|62
|63
|.496
|7½
|Los Angeles
|60
|64
|.484
|9
|Athletics
|56
|70
|.444
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|71
|53
|.573
|—
|New York
|66
|58
|.532
|5
|Miami
|59
|65
|.476
|12
|Atlanta
|56
|68
|.452
|15
|Washington
|50
|74
|.403
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|45
|.634
|—
|Chicago
|70
|53
|.569
|8
|Cincinnati
|65
|60
|.520
|14
|St. Louis
|61
|64
|.488
|18
|Pittsburgh
|52
|73
|.416
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|53
|.573
|—
|San Diego
|69
|55
|.556
|2
|San Francisco
|60
|64
|.484
|11
|Arizona
|60
|65
|.480
|11½
|Colorado
|35
|89
|.282
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 8, Detroit 1
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 12, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Athletics 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Brown 10-5) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 10-5) at Boston (Buehler 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-9), 7:35 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 6-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Kelly 9-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Washington 9
Miami 5, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-5) at Washington (Irvin 8-7), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 0-6), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Teng 1-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 12-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.