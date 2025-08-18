All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 73 52 .584 — Boston 68 57 .544 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 73 52 .584 — Boston 68 57 .544 5 New York 67 57 .540 5½ Tampa Bay 61 64 .488 12 Baltimore 57 67 .460 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 73 53 .579 — Cleveland 63 60 .512 8½ Kansas City 63 61 .508 9 Minnesota 58 66 .468 14 Chicago 44 80 .355 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 55 .556 — Seattle 68 57 .544 1½ Texas 62 63 .496 7½ Los Angeles 60 64 .484 9 Athletics 56 70 .444 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 71 53 .573 — New York 66 58 .532 5 Miami 59 65 .476 12 Atlanta 56 68 .452 15 Washington 50 74 .403 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 45 .634 — Chicago 70 53 .569 8 Cincinnati 65 60 .520 14 St. Louis 61 64 .488 18 Pittsburgh 52 73 .416 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 53 .573 — San Diego 69 55 .556 2 San Francisco 60 64 .484 11 Arizona 60 65 .480 11½ Colorado 35 89 .282 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 8, Detroit 1

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 12, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Athletics 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Brown 10-5) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 10-5) at Boston (Buehler 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-9), 7:35 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 6-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 9-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Washington 9

Miami 5, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-5) at Washington (Irvin 8-7), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 0-6), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 1-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 12-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

