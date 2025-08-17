All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 73 51 .589 — Boston 68 56 .548 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 73 51 .589 — Boston 68 56 .548 5 New York 66 57 .537 6½ Tampa Bay 61 63 .492 12 Baltimore 56 67 .455 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 73 52 .584 — Cleveland 63 59 .516 8½ Kansas City 62 61 .504 10 Minnesota 57 66 .463 15 Chicago 44 79 .358 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 54 .561 — Seattle 68 56 .548 1½ Texas 61 63 .492 8½ Los Angeles 59 64 .480 10 Athletics 56 69 .448 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 70 53 .569 — New York 65 58 .528 5 Miami 58 65 .472 12 Atlanta 55 68 .447 15 Washington 50 73 .407 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 44 .639 — Chicago 69 53 .566 9 Cincinnati 64 60 .516 15 St. Louis 61 63 .492 18 Pittsburgh 52 72 .419 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 70 53 .569 — San Diego 69 54 .561 1 Arizona 60 64 .484 10½ San Francisco 59 64 .480 11 Colorado 34 89 .276 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 14, Texas 2

Boston 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1

Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 8, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

Athletics 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Arrighetti 1-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 6-12), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 5-2) at Boston (May 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gómez 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-10), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 2, Philadelphia 0

Boston 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1

Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8

Colorado 10, Arizona 7

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 14-5) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 7-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gómez 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-10), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-8) at Colorado (Freeland 3-12), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 9-6) at San Diego (Cortes 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

