All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|73
|51
|.589
|—
|Boston
|68
|56
|.548
|5
|New York
|66
|57
|.537
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|61
|63
|.492
|12
|Baltimore
|56
|67
|.455
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|59
|.516
|8½
|Kansas City
|62
|61
|.504
|10
|Minnesota
|57
|66
|.463
|15
|Chicago
|44
|79
|.358
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|54
|.561
|—
|Seattle
|68
|56
|.548
|1½
|Texas
|61
|63
|.492
|8½
|Los Angeles
|59
|64
|.480
|10
|Athletics
|56
|69
|.448
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|70
|53
|.569
|—
|New York
|65
|58
|.528
|5
|Miami
|58
|65
|.472
|12
|Atlanta
|55
|68
|.447
|15
|Washington
|50
|73
|.407
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|44
|.639
|—
|Chicago
|69
|53
|.566
|9
|Cincinnati
|64
|60
|.516
|15
|St. Louis
|61
|63
|.492
|18
|Pittsburgh
|52
|72
|.419
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|53
|.569
|—
|San Diego
|69
|54
|.561
|1
|Arizona
|60
|64
|.484
|10½
|San Francisco
|59
|64
|.480
|11
|Colorado
|34
|89
|.276
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 14, Texas 2
Boston 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1
Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 8, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
Athletics 7, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston (Arrighetti 1-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 6-12), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-9), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 5-2) at Boston (May 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gómez 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-10), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 2, Philadelphia 0
Boston 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1
Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8
Colorado 10, Arizona 7
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 14-5) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 7-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-9), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gómez 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-10), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-8) at Colorado (Freeland 3-12), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 9-6) at San Diego (Cortes 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
