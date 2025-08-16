All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 72 51 .585 — Boston 67 56 .545 5 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 72 51 .585 — Boston 67 56 .545 5 New York 65 57 .533 6½ Tampa Bay 60 63 .488 12 Baltimore 56 66 .459 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 72 52 .581 — Cleveland 63 58 .521 7½ Kansas City 61 61 .500 10 Minnesota 57 65 .467 14 Chicago 44 78 .361 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 54 .557 — Seattle 68 55 .553 ½ Texas 61 62 .496 7½ Los Angeles 59 63 .484 9 Athletics 55 69 .444 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 70 52 .574 — New York 64 58 .525 6 Miami 58 64 .475 12 Atlanta 54 68 .443 16 Washington 49 73 .402 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 44 .636 — Chicago 68 53 .562 9 Cincinnati 64 59 .520 14 St. Louis 61 62 .496 17 Pittsburgh 52 71 .423 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 53 .566 — San Diego 69 53 .566 — Arizona 60 63 .488 9½ San Francisco 59 63 .484 10 Colorado 33 89 .270 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 2, Miami 1

Toronto 6, Texas 5

Seattle 11, N.Y. Mets 9

Baltimore 7, Houston 0

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3

Athletics 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 7, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Junk 6-2) at Boston (Crochet 13-5), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Toronto (Berríos 9-4), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Allen 7-9), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-9) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 4-9) at Kansas City (Bergert 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Paddack 4-10) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-9) at Athletics (Springs 10-8), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-9) at San Francisco (Webb 10-9), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8

Seattle 11, N.Y. Mets 9

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 1-7) at Washington (Parker 7-13), 11:35 a.m.

Miami (Junk 6-2) at Boston (Crochet 13-5), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Allen 7-9), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 10-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 3-12), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-9) at San Francisco (Webb 10-9), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

