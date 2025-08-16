All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|72
|51
|.585
|—
|Boston
|67
|56
|.545
|5
|New York
|65
|57
|.533
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|60
|63
|.488
|12
|Baltimore
|56
|66
|.459
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|58
|.521
|7½
|Kansas City
|61
|61
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|57
|65
|.467
|14
|Chicago
|44
|78
|.361
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|54
|.557
|—
|Seattle
|68
|55
|.553
|½
|Texas
|61
|62
|.496
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|63
|.484
|9
|Athletics
|55
|69
|.444
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|70
|52
|.574
|—
|New York
|64
|58
|.525
|6
|Miami
|58
|64
|.475
|12
|Atlanta
|54
|68
|.443
|16
|Washington
|49
|73
|.402
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|77
|44
|.636
|—
|Chicago
|68
|53
|.562
|9
|Cincinnati
|64
|59
|.520
|14
|St. Louis
|61
|62
|.496
|17
|Pittsburgh
|52
|71
|.423
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|53
|.566
|—
|San Diego
|69
|53
|.566
|—
|Arizona
|60
|63
|.488
|9½
|San Francisco
|59
|63
|.484
|10
|Colorado
|33
|89
|.270
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 2, Miami 1
Toronto 6, Texas 5
Seattle 11, N.Y. Mets 9
Baltimore 7, Houston 0
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3
Athletics 10, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 7, San Francisco 6
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Junk 6-2) at Boston (Crochet 13-5), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Toronto (Berríos 9-4), 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Allen 7-9), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-9) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 4-9) at Kansas City (Bergert 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Paddack 4-10) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-9) at Athletics (Springs 10-8), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-9) at San Francisco (Webb 10-9), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8
Seattle 11, N.Y. Mets 9
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Francisco 6
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 1-7) at Washington (Parker 7-13), 11:35 a.m.
Miami (Junk 6-2) at Boston (Crochet 13-5), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Allen 7-9), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 10-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 3-12), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-9) at San Francisco (Webb 10-9), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
