All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 71 51 .582 — Boston 66 56 .541 5 New York 64 57 .529 6½ Tampa Bay 59 63 .484 12 Baltimore 55 66 .455 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 71 52 .577 — Cleveland 63 57 .525 6½ Kansas City 60 61 .496 10 Minnesota 57 64 .471 13 Chicago 44 77 .364 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 53 .562 — Seattle 67 55 .549 1½ Texas 61 61 .500 7½ Los Angeles 59 62 .488 9 Athletics 54 69 .439 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 52 .570 — New York 64 57 .529 5 Miami 58 63 .479 11 Atlanta 53 68 .438 16 Washington 49 72 .405 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 44 .633 — Chicago 68 52 .567 8 Cincinnati 64 58 .525 13 St. Louis 61 61 .500 16 Pittsburgh 51 71 .418 26

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 69 52 .570 — Los Angeles 68 53 .562 1 Arizona 60 62 .492 9½ San Francisco 59 62 .488 10 Colorado 32 89 .264 37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Toronto 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 9, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Corbin 6-8) at Toronto (Lauer 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 3-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-6) at Houston (Alexander 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 11-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-5) at St. Louis (Gray 11-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-9), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-7) at Athletics (Morales 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 2

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-5) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 3-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-5) at St. Louis (Gray 11-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-3) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-9), 9:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 5-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

