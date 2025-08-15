All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|71
|51
|.582
|—
|Boston
|66
|56
|.541
|5
|New York
|64
|57
|.529
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|59
|63
|.484
|12
|Baltimore
|55
|66
|.455
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|71
|52
|.577
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|57
|.525
|6½
|Kansas City
|60
|61
|.496
|10
|Minnesota
|57
|64
|.471
|13
|Chicago
|44
|77
|.364
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|53
|.562
|—
|Seattle
|67
|55
|.549
|1½
|Texas
|61
|61
|.500
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|62
|.488
|9
|Athletics
|54
|69
|.439
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|52
|.570
|—
|New York
|64
|57
|.529
|5
|Miami
|58
|63
|.479
|11
|Atlanta
|53
|68
|.438
|16
|Washington
|49
|72
|.405
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|44
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|68
|52
|.567
|8
|Cincinnati
|64
|58
|.525
|13
|St. Louis
|61
|61
|.500
|16
|Pittsburgh
|51
|71
|.418
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|69
|52
|.570
|—
|Los Angeles
|68
|53
|.562
|1
|Arizona
|60
|62
|.492
|9½
|San Francisco
|59
|62
|.488
|10
|Colorado
|32
|89
|.264
|37
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Toronto 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 9, Miami 4
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Corbin 6-8) at Toronto (Lauer 7-2), 3:07 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 3-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-6) at Houston (Alexander 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 11-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-5) at St. Louis (Gray 11-5), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-9), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-7) at Athletics (Morales 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cleveland 9, Miami 4
Arizona 8, Colorado 2
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-5) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 10-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 3-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-5) at St. Louis (Gray 11-5), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-3) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 6-4) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-9), 9:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 5-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.