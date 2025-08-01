All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|New York
|60
|49
|.550
|3½
|Boston
|59
|51
|.536
|5
|Tampa Bay
|54
|56
|.491
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|59
|.459
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|54
|.500
|9
|Kansas City
|54
|55
|.495
|9½
|Minnesota
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Chicago
|40
|69
|.367
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|47
|.569
|—
|Seattle
|58
|52
|.527
|4½
|Texas
|57
|53
|.518
|5½
|Los Angeles
|53
|56
|.486
|9
|Athletics
|48
|63
|.432
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|47
|.569
|—
|Philadelphia
|61
|47
|.565
|½
|Miami
|52
|55
|.486
|9
|Atlanta
|46
|62
|.426
|15½
|Washington
|44
|64
|.407
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|44
|.593
|—
|Chicago
|63
|45
|.583
|1
|Cincinnati
|57
|53
|.518
|8
|St. Louis
|55
|55
|.500
|10
|Pittsburgh
|47
|62
|.431
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|60
|49
|.550
|3
|San Francisco
|54
|55
|.495
|9
|Arizona
|51
|58
|.468
|12
|Colorado
|28
|80
|.259
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Arizona 2
Boston 13, Minnesota 1
Toronto 9, Baltimore 8
Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings
Houston 9, Washington 1
Cleveland 5, Colorado 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 5, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 6, Texas 0
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 9-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-5) at Cleveland (Williams 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-7), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Athletics (Lopez 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 3
Houston 9, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
San Diego 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Cleveland 5, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami 2, St. Louis 0
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 12, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 8-8), 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-7), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-14), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 10-3), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Athletics (Lopez 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.