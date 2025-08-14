All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|70
|51
|.579
|—
|Boston
|66
|56
|.541
|4½
|New York
|64
|57
|.529
|6
|Tampa Bay
|59
|63
|.484
|11½
|Baltimore
|54
|66
|.450
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|70
|52
|.574
|—
|Cleveland
|62
|57
|.521
|6½
|Kansas City
|60
|61
|.496
|9½
|Minnesota
|57
|63
|.475
|12
|Chicago
|44
|77
|.364
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|53
|.562
|—
|Seattle
|67
|54
|.554
|1
|Texas
|61
|61
|.500
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|62
|.488
|9
|Athletics
|54
|69
|.439
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|51
|.575
|—
|New York
|64
|56
|.533
|5
|Miami
|58
|62
|.483
|11
|Atlanta
|52
|68
|.433
|17
|Washington
|48
|72
|.400
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|44
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|68
|51
|.571
|7½
|Cincinnati
|64
|58
|.525
|13
|St. Louis
|61
|61
|.500
|16
|Pittsburgh
|51
|71
|.418
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|69
|52
|.570
|—
|Los Angeles
|68
|53
|.562
|1
|Arizona
|59
|62
|.488
|10
|San Francisco
|59
|62
|.488
|10
|Colorado
|32
|88
|.267
|36½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8, Kansas City 7
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Baltimore 4, Seattle 3
Miami 13, Cleveland 4
Houston 4, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Toronto 1
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 8, Athletics 2
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas (deGrom 10-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Cantillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-11) at Boston (Giolito 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 0-6) at Houston (Valdez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-7) at Kansas City (Cameron 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Morton 7-10) at Minnesota (Ureña 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-9), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-7) at Athletics (Perkins 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 6, St. Louis 5
Washington 8, Kansas City 7
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 6, Texas 4
San Diego 11, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 0
Miami 13, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Toronto 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 6
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 9-5), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5) at Washington (Gore 5-12), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Cantillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-11) at Boston (Giolito 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-9), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 12-7) at Colorado (Gordon 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
