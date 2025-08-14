All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 70 51 .579 — Boston 66 56 .541 4½ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 70 51 .579 — Boston 66 56 .541 4½ New York 64 57 .529 6 Tampa Bay 59 63 .484 11½ Baltimore 54 66 .450 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 70 52 .574 — Cleveland 62 57 .521 6½ Kansas City 60 61 .496 9½ Minnesota 57 63 .475 12 Chicago 44 77 .364 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 53 .562 — Seattle 67 54 .554 1 Texas 61 61 .500 7½ Los Angeles 59 62 .488 9 Athletics 54 69 .439 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 51 .575 — New York 64 56 .533 5 Miami 58 62 .483 11 Atlanta 52 68 .433 17 Washington 48 72 .400 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 44 .633 — Chicago 68 51 .571 7½ Cincinnati 64 58 .525 13 St. Louis 61 61 .500 16 Pittsburgh 51 71 .418 26

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 69 52 .570 — Los Angeles 68 53 .562 1 Arizona 59 62 .488 10 San Francisco 59 62 .488 10 Colorado 32 88 .267 36½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Kansas City 7

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Baltimore 4, Seattle 3

Miami 13, Cleveland 4

Houston 4, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 8, Athletics 2

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas (deGrom 10-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Cantillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-11) at Boston (Giolito 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 0-6) at Houston (Valdez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-7) at Kansas City (Cameron 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Morton 7-10) at Minnesota (Ureña 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-9), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-7) at Athletics (Perkins 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 6, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Kansas City 7

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 6, Texas 4

San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 0

Miami 13, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Toronto 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 6

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5) at Washington (Gore 5-12), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fedde 4-12) at Cleveland (Cantillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-11) at Boston (Giolito 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-9), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 12-7) at Colorado (Gordon 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

