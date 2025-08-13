All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 70 50 .583 — Boston 66 55 .545 4½ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 70 50 .583 — Boston 66 55 .545 4½ New York 64 56 .533 6 Tampa Bay 58 63 .479 12½ Baltimore 53 66 .445 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 70 52 .574 — Cleveland 62 56 .525 6 Kansas City 60 60 .500 9 Minnesota 56 63 .471 12½ Chicago 44 77 .364 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 67 53 .558 — Seattle 67 53 .558 — Texas 61 60 .504 6½ Los Angeles 58 62 .483 9 Athletics 54 68 .443 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 69 50 .580 — New York 64 55 .538 5 Miami 57 62 .479 12 Atlanta 51 68 .429 18 Washington 47 72 .395 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 44 .630 — Chicago 67 51 .568 7½ Cincinnati 63 58 .521 13 St. Louis 61 61 .500 15½ Pittsburgh 51 70 .421 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 68 52 .567 — San Diego 68 52 .567 — San Francisco 59 61 .492 9 Arizona 58 62 .483 10 Colorado 32 88 .267 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 1, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 4, Miami 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Washington 5

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6

Boston 14, Houston 1

Athletics 6, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Evans 6-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 2-2), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 8-9), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 11-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 5

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 8, Washington 5

Arizona 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 6, St. Louis 5

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 2-2), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 8-9), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5) at Washington (Lord 3-6), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 4-7) at Colorado (Blalock 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.