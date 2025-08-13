All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|Boston
|66
|55
|.545
|4½
|New York
|64
|56
|.533
|6
|Tampa Bay
|58
|63
|.479
|12½
|Baltimore
|53
|66
|.445
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|70
|52
|.574
|—
|Cleveland
|62
|56
|.525
|6
|Kansas City
|60
|60
|.500
|9
|Minnesota
|56
|63
|.471
|12½
|Chicago
|44
|77
|.364
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|53
|.558
|—
|Seattle
|67
|53
|.558
|—
|Texas
|61
|60
|.504
|6½
|Los Angeles
|58
|62
|.483
|9
|Athletics
|54
|68
|.443
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|69
|50
|.580
|—
|New York
|64
|55
|.538
|5
|Miami
|57
|62
|.479
|12
|Atlanta
|51
|68
|.429
|18
|Washington
|47
|72
|.395
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|75
|44
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|67
|51
|.568
|7½
|Cincinnati
|63
|58
|.521
|13
|St. Louis
|61
|61
|.500
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|70
|.421
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|68
|52
|.567
|—
|San Diego
|68
|52
|.567
|—
|San Francisco
|59
|61
|.492
|9
|Arizona
|58
|62
|.483
|10
|Colorado
|32
|88
|.267
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 1, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 4, Miami 3
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 8, Washington 5
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6
Boston 14, Houston 1
Athletics 6, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Evans 6-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 9-5), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 2-2), 3:07 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 8-9), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 11-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 5
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 0
Kansas City 8, Washington 5
Arizona 3, Texas 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
L.A. Angels 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 6, St. Louis 5
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-5) at Toronto (Scherzer 2-2), 3:07 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 8-9), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5) at Washington (Lord 3-6), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 4-7) at Colorado (Blalock 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.