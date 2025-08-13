Barcelona to register goalkeeper García after league confirms long-term injury to Ter Stegen

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona will be able to register newly signed goalkeeper Joan García for the new season after the…

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona will be able to register newly signed goalkeeper Joan García for the new season after the Spanish league confirmed a long-term injury to Marc-André ter Stegen, the club said Wednesday.

With the ruling, Barcelona is allowed to clear some salary-cap space and more easily register other players without breaching financial fair play rules.

“Barcelona hereby announces that La Liga’s Medical Committee has ruled that goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury meets the long-term injury criteria established by current regulations,” it said. “The club will proceed tomorrow to immediately formalize the registration of player Joan García.”

The length of the injury had sparked a dispute between Barcelona and Ter Stegen, who initially refused to sign the medical report that the Catalan club had to send to the league.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper said it would take about three months for him to recover from lower back surgery last month. The club, however, said it would take longer and wanted to add him to the long-term injury list.

After Ter Stegen refused to sign, the club opened a disciplinary proceeding and stripped him of his captaincy. It reinstated him after he signed the report last week.

Ter Stegen said after signing the report that he never intended to make it difficult for Barcelona to sign new players, and only wanted to be able to return to action as soon as possible. He said “these past few months have been especially difficult for me, both physically and personally.”

Ter Stegen missed nearly all of last season because of a knee injury, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation. Iñaki Peña and veteran Wojciech Szczęsny started in place of Ter Stegen last season.

The club signed Espanyol goalkeeper García in June.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.