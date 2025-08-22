Ballon d’Or winner Rodri set to return to action for Man City after injury setback

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rodri is available for Manchester City’s match against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday after…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rodri is available for Manchester City’s match against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from an injury setback.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner sat out nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL and then picked up an injury, reportedly to his groin, at the Club World Cup.

Rodri missed City’s opening Premier League game last weekend — a 4-0 win at Wolverhampton — but manager Pep Guardiola said Friday that the Spain international is ready to play against Tottenham.

Guardiola also said England forward Phil Foden will return after missing the Wolves game for fitness reasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.