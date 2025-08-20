Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche added depth at forward Wednesday by signing Victor Olofsson to a one-year deal. The…

The 30-year-old Olofsson spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he had 15 goals and 14 assists over 56 games. He turned in the longest road point streak in Golden Knights history when he notched at least a point in 10 straight games from Dec. 4 to Jan. 23.

Olofsson got his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, scoring two goals as the team reached the second round.

A seventh-round pick by Buffalo in 2014, Olofsson has 105 goals and 106 assists in 370 games with the Sabres and Golden Knights. He reached two milestones last season — recording his 100th career assist on Jan. 17 and notching his 100th career goal the next night.

The 5-fot-11, 180-pound Olofsson was on the 2019-20 all-rookie team.

Before arriving in North America, Olofsson played in the Swedish Hockey League for parts of the 2013-18 seasons.

He was a member of Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship in 2021 and 2024. He helped the squad to a bronze medal in ’24.

