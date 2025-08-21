Australian Will Genia retires from rugby after a 110-test career that included 3 World Cups

SYDNEY (AP) — Three-time Rugby World Cup player and 110-test Australian veteran Will Genia announced his retirement from the sport…

SYDNEY (AP) — Three-time Rugby World Cup player and 110-test Australian veteran Will Genia announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday at the age of 37.

Genia confirmed his retirement on his Instagram page, telling followers he will transition into the role of skills coach at Japanese rugby side Kintetsu with long-time teammate Quade Cooper.

Genia will finish his career as the seventh most-capped Wallaby. In November 2018, he became the 10th Australian, and the second scrumhalf after George Gregan, to reach 100 tests when he ran out against England at Twickenham.

He finishes his career with a Super Rugby title, a Tri-Nations title, a Rugby Championship title and a European Rugby Challenge title with Stade Français, as well as making the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

“From walking in to Ballymore at the end of 2006 as a kid, to travelling the world chasing a ball, it has been more than I ever thought it would be, so much so that it feels like a dream is all it should be,” Genia wrote.

Cooper was one of the first to pay credit to his long-time playing partner.

“What a ride my brother. Who would have guessed way back then,” Cooper responded on Genia’s Instagram page.

“It’s funny because we always seemed to find each other through changes in coaches (who I mostly clashed with) to countries, teams and now the other side. It’s been a pleasure and grateful to have done it with you.”

