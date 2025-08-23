Atletico Madrid stumbles again after home draw with Elche in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid stumbled for a second straight game in the Spanish league after squandering its lead…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid stumbled for a second straight game in the Spanish league after squandering its lead in a 1-1 draw with promoted Elche on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s club revamped its already deep squad this summer with its sights set on challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid for the title. But this is not the start the Argentine coach wanted with his team having just one point so far.

Just like its 2-1 loss at Espanyol the previous weekend, Atletico’s defense was uncharacteristically unable to protect a lead against Elche even with the backing of its home supporters.

Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, who started alongside Julian Álvarez up front for Atletico, scored a fine eighth-minute opener when he ran onto a pass by defender David Hancko and looped an angled strike home.

Sorloth had a chance to make it a double moments later, but Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro blocked his shot from inside the box.

Elche then stunned the Metropolitano with a quick passing buildup that culminated with an assist from German Valera for striker Rafa Mir to beat Jan Oblak in the 15th.

Giuliano Simeone erred with a shot that could have put Atletico back in front before halftime but instead hit the far post.

Elche, a modest club from southeastern Spain, had also fought back in the opening round of games with a 1-1 draw with Real Betis.

