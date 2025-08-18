Atlanta visits Las Vegas after Wilson’s 34-point outing

Atlanta Dream (22-12, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (21-14, 13-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (22-12, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (21-14, 13-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Atlanta Dream after A’ja Wilson scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 106-87 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Aces are 12-5 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 7.7.

The Dream are 12-7 on the road. Atlanta averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Las Vegas averages 82.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 77.6 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 83.9 points per game, 1.0 more than the 82.9 Las Vegas allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 87-72 on July 23, with Wilson scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brionna Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 89.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.