Atlanta seeks 25th victory of season in matchup against Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces (25-14, 14-8 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (24-13, 12-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Dream host the Las Vegas Aces.

The Dream have gone 12-5 in home games. Atlanta is the leader in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Aces are 11-9 on the road. Las Vegas is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.7 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 10.1.

Atlanta averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 74-72 on Aug. 20, with Wilson scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 23.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Aces: 10-0, averaging 86.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hamstring).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

