Atlanta plays Seattle, aims for 7th straight win

Seattle Storm (16-17, 9-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (21-11, 11-6 Eastern Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will attempt to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Seattle Storm.

The Dream have gone 10-4 in home games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 21.2 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 5.7.

The Storm have gone 8-8 away from home. Seattle is second in the Western Conference scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.5.

Atlanta is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Dream won 85-75 in the last matchup on Aug. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Dream. Canada is averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 83.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

