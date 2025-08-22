Atlanta hosts New York following Jones’ 25-point outing

New York Liberty (22-14, 11-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (23-13, 11-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New York Liberty (22-14, 11-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (23-13, 11-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Atlanta Dream after Jonquel Jones scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 91-85 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Dream have gone 11-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The Liberty are 11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds per game. Jones leads the Liberty with 8.6.

Atlanta is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% New York allows to opponents. New York has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 79-72 on July 13. Leonie Fiebich scored 21 points to help lead the Liberty to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hamstring).

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

