Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins Sunday

Miami Marlins (57-60, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-67, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (4-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Joey Wentz (2-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -136, Marlins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Atlanta is 29-30 at home and 50-67 overall. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

Miami has gone 29-29 in road games and 57-60 overall. The Marlins rank 10th in the NL with 113 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 28 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .260 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 9 for 29 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has 18 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs while hitting .286 for the Marlins. Heriberto Hernandez is 9 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

