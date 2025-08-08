Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (56-58, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-66, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (56-58, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-66, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (4-8, 6.03 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -114, Marlins -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a five-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta is 48-66 overall and 27-29 at home. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

Miami is 28-27 on the road and 56-58 overall. The Marlins have a 36-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 46 extra base hits (28 doubles and 18 home runs). Eli White is 11 for 38 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 25 home runs while slugging .559. Heriberto Hernandez is 9 for 33 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: day-to-day (side), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.